Fans are gearing up for 117th Apple Cup, here’s how you can save at the big game

The 117th Apple Cup is this Saturday, where the WSU Cougars take on the UW Huskies in Pullman for the first time since 2022.

Tickets are still available on the resale market to watch the fight to be the top dog in Washington.

Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch is determined. “Obviously our team is really focused, really focused on getting the trophy back here to Seattle,” Fisch said in a press conference on Monday.

But the Cougs coach Jimmy Rogers is just as resolute in holding on to the hardware.

“You just need to find a way and that’s what we got to do this week. We got to find a way,” Rogers said.

Tickets are sold out, so last-minute fans will have to buy on authorized third-party sellers like SeatGeek.

KIRO7 checked ticket prices – on Tuesday, they ranged from $154 to $427.

So how do you save? Let’s start with getting there.

Driving to Pullman from Seattle – that’s a round trip 570 miles! At about 25 miles per gallon, the drive will cost you about $100 in gas.

You can go on social media to save – there’s a specific “Pullman 2 Seattle Rideshare” Facebook group where people offer rides to split the cost.

The priciest part of the weekend for out-of-towners is lodging. Hotel prices in Pullman are through the roof. A room at the Quality Inn will cost you $699 before tax.

Instead, you can try Spokane. It is a 90-minute drive, but hotel prices for Saturday are closer to $100 bucks.

To really save, you can also try camping. A lot of sites are already booked but a first-come-first-serve option is the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds in Colfax – a 20-minute drive away.

A tent site is only $10 and an RV site is $25. KIRO7 called the campground on Tuesday and was told a few campers are on site already.

With those savings, you’ll be able to save up and shell out for a cold one at the game.

Martin Stadium is selling beer and wine for the first time this year, just in time for the Apple Cup. (Alcohol prices were not available yet in time for this article.)

A final piece of advice from Redditors - they say it might be risky but keep waiting until the last minute to buy tickets, because prices will likely fall. You can also turn back to social media – there are buy/sell/trade Facebook groups for Cougs and Husky fans where people whose plans have changed will post tickets at a steal.

