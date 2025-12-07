College Football Playoff: See the full bracket

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled on Sunday the final rankings for who’s in and who’s out of this season’s playoffs.

Big Ten champions Indiana, runner-up Ohio State, SEC champions Georgia and Big 12 champions Texas Tech earned the No. 1-No. 4 seeds. They will have a first-round bye.

The other conference champions in the playoff are Tulane and James Madison. The at-large bids are Oregon, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama and Miami.

Notre Dame and BYU are the first two teams out.

Here is the bracket with seeds No. 5-No. 8 hosting the first round on their campuses against seeds No. 9-12:

No. 1-No. 4 seeds: Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas Tech (First Round Bye)

No. 5 seed Oregon vs. No. 12 seed James Madison

No. 6 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 11 seed Tulane

No. 7 seed Texas A&M vs. No. 10 seed Miami

No. 8 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 9 seed Alabama

Georgia will face the winner of Ole Miss-Tulane in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

If they win the Sugar Bowl, the Bulldogs will play in the Fiesta Bowl against the winner of the Cotton Bowl.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

FIRST ROUND

Dec. 19: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ABC

Dec. 20: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, 12 p.m., ABC

Dec. 20: No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., TNT

Dec. 20: No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., TNT

QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES ON ESPN)

Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Ohio State vs Texas A&M/Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 1: Orange Bowl, No. 4 Texas Tech vs Oregon/James Madison, 12 p.m.

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl, No. 1 Indiana vs Oklahoma/Alabama, 4 p.m.

Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl, No. 3 Georgia vs Ole Miss/Tulane, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (ALL GAMES ON ESPN)

Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl, winners of Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9: Peach Bowl, winners of Orange Bowl and Rose Bowl

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Jan. 19: TBD, 7:30 p.m.

