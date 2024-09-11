Are people still excited about a September Apple Cup? So far, ticket sales say ‘No!’

SEATTLE — This year’s 116th meeting between the University of Washington and Washington State University football teams will feature some interesting changes.

First off, it is technically at a neutral site: Seattle’s Lumen Field, the home of the NFL’s Seahawks. That way the schools can share the revenue.

As Seattle Sports’ UW Huskies Insider Christian Caple explained earlier this summer, the two universities will split ticket revenue down the middle for this game. He added that both schools need every dollar they can get their hands on. He also noted that WSU faces a dire financial situation as it navigates an uncertain future, and UW continues to face budgetary challenges as it joins the Big Ten at a half-share of media-rights money.

Second, this year’s Boeing Apple Cup will be the earliest-played UW-WSU football game in terms of the calendar. Most Apple Cups have been played in November, though more than a handful took place in October, the earliest being Oct. 11, 1941. Through 1970, college football generally didn’t get underway until the third Saturday of September or later. In 1949, the annual game settled into the final game of the regular season, with rare exceptions when it was next-to-last (2001, 2007, 2008, 2009).

Third, this is the first time in a while the game has struggled at the box office. Approximately 35,000 tickets have been sold for the matchup, just over half of the stadium’s 68,740 capacity, according to information confirmed by Washington State to Cougfan.com. In June, Washington State’s early ticket sales stood at a lackluster 1,700, starkly contrasted with Washington’s robust 18,000 tickets sold during the same period. +Following initial sales reserved for donors and fans of each institution, ticket availability was extended to the general public. Consequently, fans from either camp can now purchase tickets on any side of the stadium, potentially leading to a mix of Washington’s purple-clad supporters sitting behind the Washington State bench.

Looking more at the history of the Apple Cup

The Huskies lead the series 76-33-6. The series began in 1900 when the teams played to a 5-5 tie.

The UW-WSU game wasn’t called the “Apple Cup” until 1963. Before that, the two teams played for the Governor’s Trophy from 1931 to 1962.

The Huskies have never lost more than two games in a row to WSU. On the other hand, UW has had nine streaks of three or more wins in the series.

From 1955 through 1981, the Apple Cup was played in Seattle in odd-numbered years and in Spokane in even-numbered years, rather than in Seattle and Pullman.

