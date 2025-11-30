AP Top 25 rankings: Where teams rank after rivalry week

The regular season is over and it’s time for conference championship games this week.
The marquee matchups include the Georgia-Alabama rematch in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State-Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. It’ll be the final impression for teams before the College Football Playoff committee unveils the 12-team field on Dec 7.
What are the teams rankings this week? The College Football Playoff committee won’t release its updated rankings until Tuesday, but the Associated Press released its rankings on Sunday.
Here’s the top 25 for Week 15.
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Miami
- Vanderbilt
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- USC
- Michigan
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Tulane
- Arizona
- Navy
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
