AP Top 25 rankings: Where teams rank after rivalry week

Oregon v Washington SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 29: Malik Benson #4 of the Oregon Ducks scores a touchdown during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The regular season is over and it’s time for conference championship games this week.

The marquee matchups include the Georgia-Alabama rematch in the SEC Championship Game and Ohio State-Indiana in the Big Ten Championship. It’ll be the final impression for teams before the College Football Playoff committee unveils the 12-team field on Dec 7.

What are the teams rankings this week? The College Football Playoff committee won’t release its updated rankings until Tuesday, but the Associated Press released its rankings on Sunday.

Here’s the top 25 for Week 15.

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana
  3. Georgia
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas Tech
  6. Ole Miss
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Alabama
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Vanderbilt
  14. Texas
  15. Utah
  16. Virginia
  17. USC
  18. Michigan
  19. James Madison
  20. North Texas
  21. Tulane
  22. Arizona
  23. Navy
  24. Georgia Tech
  25. Missouri

