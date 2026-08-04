Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright lands 4-year, $116 million contract, AP source says

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright has agreed to a lucrative contract extension, answering a major question for the team going into the season.

The Bears announced the four-year deal on Tuesday, posting "The Wright Tackle is here to stay" on social media. Wright's $116 million contract includes $93 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details had not been announced by either side.

The contract is the biggest ever for a right tackle and includes the most guaranteed money for an offensive lineman in NFL history, according to ESPN.

“Our team is rooted in being driven by belief and built by hard work, and Darnell epitomizes our culture in every way,” coach Ben Johnson said in a statement.

The 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee, Wright anchored an offensive line that helped the Bears rank third in the NFL in rushing last season on their way to the NFC North title. He earned second-team All-Pro honors.

“Darnell has consistently elevated his play and the performance of his teammates since joining our team, and we look forward to his continued growth and leadership for years to come,” general manager Ryan Poles said.

Wright said during training camp last week that he was optimistic about getting an extension.

“Obviously, I know I’ll be here for a long time, hopefully my whole career,” he said. “Those things kind of just handle themselves. I just have to stay focused on the main things. That’s just getting better, consistency every day.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.