Portland is acquiring 2-time All-Star Ja Morant in a trade with Memphis, AP source says

Ja Morant is headed to Portland, after the Trail Blazers and Memphis agreed on a trade Monday that sees the Grizzlies starting anew and gives the two-time All-Star a chance to revive his career, a person with knowledge of the agreement said.

Portland is sending Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies as part of the deal, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not gotten the required league approvals.

ESPN first reported the agreement.

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