49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hurt in a car crash, limited as training camp opens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suffered a concussion and other injuries in a car crash earlier this month that will limit his participation at the start of training camp, the team announced Saturday, when camp opened.

The two-car accident happened on July 14 in Palo Alto, leading to Shanahan being taken to the hospital. The other driver was not hospitalized. Palo Alto police Lt. Nicholas Martinez said there was no evidence that either driver was impaired and that both cooperated with police. No one was cited in the collision.

Niners general manager John Lynch said Shanahan sustained a concussion, along with a broken nose, broken ribs and an injured hand.

“Kyle is doing good,” Lynch said Saturday. “He’s got some bumps and bruises. He did suffer a concussion in the accident, has some lingering effects from that concussion.”

Lynch said Shanahan is going through the same type of protocol that players undergo after a concussion and that doctors would determine when he will be able to be back at full speed.

Lynch said Shanahan might be on the practice field when drills start on Sunday but won't run practice or team meetings until he is recovered.

“He’s a tremendous head coach, but this is bigger than that,” Lynch said. “This is about his well-being. We’re going to take the time necessary. And I think we’re very equipped to do that.”

The Niners will conduct their first practice on Sunday with assistant head coach/offensive line coach Chris Foerster running the team, along with coordinators Klay Kubiak, Raheem Morris and Brant Boyer.

Foerster has been on the 49ers' staff since 2019 and also worked under Shanahan in Washington as an offensive line coach when Shanahan was offensive coordinator.

Lynch didn't give a timeline for Shanahan's return but did say the team anticipates he will be back well before the season opener on Sept. 11 in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams coach Sean McVay, who worked on the same staff as Shanahan in Washington from 2010-13, said he has talked to Shanahan since the crash and was thankful everyone involved was OK.

“I think any time that something like that happens, it shakes you up a little bit,” McVay said. "But most importantly, I’ve talked to him, my thoughts and prayers are with his family, and I know he’s got an incredible perspective on it all. Kyle is a stud. I have as much respect for him as anybody, and he’s a friend of mine and I love him, and I’m hoping that he’s going to have a great recovery.”

Shanahan is entering his 10th season as 49ers coach and is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game for his offensive acumen. San Francisco has made two trips to the Super Bowl under his watch following the 2019 and 2023 seasons and made two additional appearances in the NFC title game in the 2021 and '22 seasons.

Shanahan has a 91-72 record in the regular season and playoffs for the 49ers, ranking third in franchise history in wins behind George Seifert (108) and Bill Walsh (102).

The team overcame significant injuries last season to finish 12-5 in the regular season and win a playoff game as Shanahan finished fifth in voting for the AP NFL Coach of the Year.

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AP Sports Writer Greg Beacham in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

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