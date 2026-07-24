Indian activist Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike as 'Cockroach' protesters vow to press on

NEW DELHI — Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk ended a 26-day hunger strike on Friday that helped galvanize a youth movement that's become one of India's largest protests in recent years, as demonstrators took to the streets, vowing to continue protesting until the education minister resigns.

Wangchuk's fast became a rallying point for India's "Cockroach" protests, which began more than a month ago demanding education reforms after alleged leaks in some of the country's most competitive entrance exams. Since then, the movement has tapped into broader public anger over unemployment, government accountability and economic opportunity, drawing professionals, families and activists to demonstrations in New Delhi and cities across the country.

The demonstrations have become one of the most sustained waves of public dissent against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in recent years, with thousands joining after police used tear gas and batons to disperse marchers trying to reach Parliament on Monday.

The call for nationwide protests on Friday was issued in solidarity with students who were beaten by police during a march to Parliament,

In a post on X, Wangchuk said he ended his fast in the presence of two federal ministers after appeals from dozens of members of parliament and following “a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.” He did not elaborate on his talks with the ministers.

Protest organizers said demonstrations would continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, insisting on comprehensive examination reforms, and compensation for the families of students who died by suicide after exam paper leaks.

After separate talks with two ministers on Friday, the organizers said the government had asked until Saturday afternoon to respond to their demands. Government minister J.P. Nadda confirmed that the two sides would meet again on Saturday.

“We won’t let Sonam sir’s sacrifice go in vain,” said Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of Cockroach Janta Party, using the nickname protesters have given the renowned activist. Dipke's party is the satirical group that has spearheaded the movement, named after a remark by the country’s chief justice of the supreme court comparing some unemployed young people to cockroaches.

Modi publicly addressed the protests for the first time on Thursday, announcing fast-track courts to prosecute cases involving examination paper leaks. In a separate video message, Modi also said his government would introduce legislation in Parliament to crack down on exam paper leaks.

The announcements did little to calm the movement, as protesters said they failed to address their demands for government accountability.

Fabeha Sayyed, 23, said Modi’s video message showed he was finally paying attention to the issue, but she questioned why he had not asked the education minister to resign.

“If he were so concerned about the protests, about the students and the families of students who committed suicide, then it is not hard for him to get a person to resign,” she said.

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