Major hurricane Genevieve roars in the Pacific as Hurricane Fausto nears Hawaii

MIAMI — Major Hurricane Genevieve was roaring in the Pacific Ocean far from land Monday morning at the same time that Hurricane Fausto was bringing large surf to Hawaii.

Genevieve was briefly a Category 5 hurricane early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (240 kph), according to the Miami-based hurricane center. Genevieve’s center was located about 505 miles (815 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California peninsula.

Genevieve was expected to fluctuate in intensity before weakening later in the week.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto was a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands. Forecasters said Fausto is expected to pass north of Hawaii, but residents should still monitor the progress of the storm for impacts. Aircraft data showed Fausto was weakening, the National Hurricane Center said.

Large surf and strong currents were increasing on east-facing shores along Hawaii's islands, the hurricane center said. Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). It was centered about 505 miles (810 kilometers) east-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and traveling west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).

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