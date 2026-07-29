This Lebanese couple is among those returning to shattered homes under US-brokered deal with Israel

ZAWTAR AL-GHARBIEH, Lebanon — Mahasen Faqih and her husband returned this week to their village in southern Lebanon, digging through the debris of their home in search of their belongings, as part of the U.S.-brokered "pilot zones" agreement in which Israel agreed to withdraw in exchange for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

The couple fled north shortly after the start of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, in early March. Now, their home in Zawtar al-Gharbieh — one of three zones where Israel agreed to turn over control to the Lebanese army — is among homes so damaged that they're unlivable. But Faqih said they've vowed to stay, settling inside the large grocery shop that they own in the village as they wait to have their home demolished and rebuilt.

“Zawtar is our small homeland, and we are very happy,” Faqih, 58, said. “We will sleep here to tell the Israelis that we will stay in our land and will not leave it, no matter what happens.”

A week after the Lebanese army took control, only about 15 families have returned, according to Mayor Abed Ezzeldine, who says nearly half the village’s 500 homes have been destroyed and many others damaged.

Hezbollah is strongly opposed to the initial deal reached between Israel and Lebanon — which remain technically in a state of war since Israel’s establishment in 1948 — and to the direct talks between the nations, ongoing for nearly three months.

The latest Israel-Hezbollah war began March 2, when the Lebanese militant group fired rockets into Israel two days after Israel and the U.S. launched their war on Iran. Israel has since invaded Lebanon and occupied dozens of villages in the south along its border.

Under the deal, Israeli forces are supposed to withdraw from some occupied areas of southern Lebanon. But the location of the initial pilot zones generated some controversy in Lebanon. Israeli troops weren't present in most of the areas, raising questions about how a withdrawal could happen. In Zawtar al-Gharbieh, it's unclear whether troops were on the ground. But they were in adjacent areas, and the village was under heavy fire, preventing civilian residents and the Lebanese army from entering until last week.

The Israeli military has destroyed 24 centuries-old villages and 15,000 to 20,000 houses in Lebanon, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz told a TV station Tuesday. He said Israeli troops control 700 square kilometers (270 square miles) of southern Lebanon and “are preventing raids on the communities.”

Residents return to damaged or destroyed homes in Zawtar al-Gharbieh

On Tuesday, as Faqih sifted through debris, she was able to recover only nine plates from the kitchen. That room and the main sitting room were knocked out, with the ceiling partially collapsed. On the home's other side, an Israeli strike left a hole in the main bedroom's ceiling.

“We are gathering what remains of what we have collected over 45 years,” Faqih said, noting that she'd already sold $20,000 in jewelry to repair the home from damage in the 2024 Israel-Hezbollah war — something she can no longer afford. She hopes the government will help them rebuild.

Mayor Ezzeldine said Zawtar al-Gharbieh is "disaster-stricken.”

“You can see some homes standing, but they are not suitable for living and cannot be renovated,” he said. The municipality is doing its best to bring water by tanker trucks to residents who return, he said, and he hopes about 100 families will be in the village by week's end.

Lebanese army bulldozers were clearing debris from the village's streets. In the main square, trucks with mounted machine guns were parked near a partially destroyed blue-domed mosque. About 100 meters (109 yards) away, an armored personnel carrier blocked a road leading to the adjacent village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, which is fully occupied by Israeli troops.

During The Associated Press team's visit Tuesday to Zawtar al-Gharbieh, three strong explosions occurred in occupied areas, and brown smoke billowed.

More Lebanon-Israel talks are scheduled next month

In his comments Tuesday to Channel 14, an ultranationalist station in Israel, Defense Minister Katz said that in the 24 villages destroyed in Lebanon, “there were Shiites who acted as enemies on behalf of Hezbollah and threatened our borders, our residents, and constantly carried out provocations.”

“Not house by house, not incrimination — all these villages, their destruction has been completed,” he said.

His comments and the return of some residents to the pilot zone come as technical teams from Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold another round of talks in Rome over three days starting Aug. 4.

In Beirut, a Lebanese foreign ministry official said the talks will focus on finding other pilot zones to be handed over by Israel's military to the Lebanese side. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

But in Zawtar al-Gharbieh, mayor Ezzeldine said he wouldn't call the pilot zone successful so far. Israeli troops are still stationed nearby, with drones continuously flying over the village, he said, adding that only the Lebanese army's presence is reassuring residents.

Faqih said that her family does not feel secure and that if Israel expands the pilot zones by a village every couple of months, it will take years “for it to withdraw and for the south to be liberated.”

“We don’t have safety, not even 1%,” she said. “I am not happy with the situation at all.”

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Associated Press writer Natalie Melzer in Nahariya, Israel, contributed to this report.

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