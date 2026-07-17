Danish police officer and 2 others shot, including suspected perpetrator. One person was killed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Danish police officer and two other people were shot Friday, including the suspected perpetrator, authorities said. One person was killed.

Police said in a statement on Facebook that a civilian died. The injured police officer was in stable condition, while the suspect is seriously wounded.

The shooting occurred in Nørresundby, in the North Jutland region in northern Denmark.

Police received a report of a fire in an industrial area of Nørresundby at 1:39 p.m. (1139 GMT) and rushed to the scene, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

The officers were met with gunshots, the statement said, and they returned fire. It wasn't immediately clear whether the police officer was shot by the suspect or injured in friendly fire. It also wasn’t immediately clear who the third injured person was, or who shot them.

The police were investigating what the motive was, but said they were treating the shooting as isolated.

Police said that the shooting was over by 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), but the investigation would continue, DR reported.

A column of black smoke was visible in photos and video from the scene. Further details weren’t immediately available.

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