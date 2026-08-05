4 stabbed in central London in what police believe was a mental health incident

LONDON — London police said Wednesday that a woman was arrested after four people were stabbed in Covent Garden, a central area of the capital that is popular with visitors.

The Metropolitan Police said early indications suggest it was a mental health-related incident and that scissors were recovered at the scene. Police said four men aged 34, 39, 42 and 52 were found with stab wounds and a 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

The injured were taken to a trauma center following the incident Wednesday afternoon on Endell Street. Two were discharged and two remained with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

“While still at an early stage of the investigation, we would like to reassure the community that we currently believe this to be an isolated, mental health-related incident," Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart said.

A manager of a fish and chip shop near the scene said random people were stabbed.

“I didn’t see any scissors, but I heard it was with small scissors,” Arjan Gjorga said, adding that "the police responded immediately.”

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