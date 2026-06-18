World Cup fever boosts local businesses in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Up and down the Sound, fans are basking in the excitement of the World Cup. And, some local businesses are getting in on the hype, especially in Everett.

Along the Everett waterfront, Thursday’s slate of games includes a watch party for Mexico and South Korea with vendors, food trucks, face painting, and even a beer garden.

It’s the third of four watch parties along the Waterfront, culminating with the Team USA game against Australia at Seattle Stadium on Friday.

And, for nearby businesses, it also means an influx of customers.

“After the games, before the games…we’ll definitely get that pop of a crowd,” says David Dalton Jr.

“We get a good crowd before and afterwards,” continues the bartender at nearby Scuttlebutt’s Brewing. “Especially afterwards. Everyone’s trying to escape there, not sit in traffic. So they come in here and chill out a little bit.”

David also ventured over to last Friday’s watch party for the Team USA game against Paraguay. He says he was shocked by the excitement and the size of the crowd.

And, he expects the match against Australia to bring plenty even more people out, as Americans embrace this opportunity to celebrate on home soil.

“With all these different games and everyone being here, it’s really exciting,” Dalton Jr. beams. “A whole bunch of different cultures coming into play. It’s really cool to watch and see it play out.”

The festivities have been fun for a newfound futbol fan. But, also rewarding for local business owners, like Leah Karl.

“We’ve seen a lot of visitors stopping by,” says the owner of Menchie’s at the Marina.

“We are engaging in conversation with people,” she notes. “Talking about their favorite teams. Giving them props for wearing their jerseys in the store.”

Karl and her husband just opened this location on March 7th. And, says there have already been a number of days with lines down the boardwalk.

“I do have to say that the popularity of our store so quickly has just exceeded our expectations.”

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