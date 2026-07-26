Washington state wildfires growing in size, forcing evacuations

WA — Dry conditions across the state have prompted Red Flag Watches and Warnings, as a series of wildfires continues to grow across Washington.

Fire officials are encouraging people to avoid activities that can spark more fires.

On the Colville Indian Reservation, the Kaiser Canyon Fire has burned more than 110,000 acres since July 16th.

But the fire’s only 13% contained.

People living in the town of Nespelem are under a Level 3, Go Now, evacuation order.

Another big fire in our state, the Railroad Fire, near Beverly, Washington, about ten miles south of Vantage in Grant County, has grown to 8,300 acres and is just 35% contained.

Evacuations have been downgraded to Level Two in that fire, meaning people living nearby on the east side of the Columbia River along Highway 243 need to be ready to go at a moment’s notice.

A fire near Leavenworth also dramatically increased in size over the weekend, and it’s forcing people to evacuate their homes.

The Little Giant Fire, on steep slopes near Little Giant Pass, has grown from 7,000 acres Friday to more than 19,000, due to high winds and escalating temperatures.

It’s 30 miles northwest of Leavenworth, where several rural homes have been evacuated.

Officials say the fire is 0% contained and much of it is inaccessible to firefighters on the ground.

So far, there are no reports of any structures damaged or injuries in the Little Giant Fire.

About 30 miles east of the Kaiser Canyon Fire, the Modrite Fire has spread to more than 9,000 acres in the Colville National Forest.

The fire, about 17 miles southwest of the town of Inchelium, is 0% contained.

A lightning strike on July 17th sparked the Modrite Fire.

So far, it has destroyed five structures.

High winds up to 38 mph hit the area Saturday, resulting in a rapid spread of the flames into new zones.

Aircraft are assisting ground crews with water bucket drops, dipping and scooping water out of the Columbia River.

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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