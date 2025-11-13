Woman sues influencer who had affair with husband, wins $1.75M lawsuit

A woman in North Carolina sued the woman she said had an affair with her husband and paraded the affair on social media.

Akira Montague sued Brenay Kennard for not only having the affair with Montague’s husband but also humiliating her on social media, WPDE reported.

Montague’s husband, Tim Montague, was Kennard’s manager, NBC News reported.

Akira Montague said Kennard used her friendship to seduce the man and had sex with him several times, including in Montague’s home when she was asleep.

Kennard was accused of sharing the relationship on her TikTok and Instagram accounts. On TikTok, Kennard had two million followers, while on Instagram, she had 300,000, according to the lawsuit.

Akira Montague said she and her two children had death threats from Kennard’s followers. The wife and mother sent the influencer a cease and desist letter to stop what she had called harassment.

The lawsuit stated that, “The interference of Defendant involved wrongful and malicious acts that caused Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s Husband’s genuine love and affection to be destroyed.”

Akira Montague’s attorney said, “Akira Montague suffered one of the deepest wounds that can occur in a relationship and was repeatedly humiliated publicly and privately. Still, she didn’t act out of vengeance or anger. She didn’t turn to violence or destruction. She turned to the law and she should be applauded for that.”

A jury agreed and found Kennard guilty of criminal conversation and alienation of affection.

They found Kennard liable for $250,000 for the criminal conversation allegation and $1.5 million for the alienation claims, NBC News reported.

Kennard said Akira Montague gave the OK for the affair, WRAL reported.

“She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done,” Kennard claimed, which Akira Montague denied.

Akira Montague and her husband, who had been married since 2014, separated in March 2024 and were eventually divorced.

Only six states still have alienation of affection laws on the books: Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota and Utah.

“Alienation of affection is a tort that allows a spouse (or former spouse) to sue a third party for interfering in their marriage (or former marriage), which results in losing affection for their partner,” according to the website LegalZoom.

Seven states — Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota and Utah — have the criminal conversation tort, which “allows a spouse to sue a third party for engaging in sexual intercourse with their spouse,” according to Cornell Law School. The school says, “it is the civil claim for adultery.”

