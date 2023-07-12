Walmart announces plan to close another store at the end of the month

Walmart confirmed Monday that it plans to close a store in Richmond, Virginia, on July 28.

The Virginia store will join 23 other Walmart locations in 12 states and Washington, D.C. that are closing in 2023.

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brook Road Neighborhood Market location,” Walmart spokesperson Felicia McCranie said in an emailed statement to Insider.

“We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities including our Brook Road Supercenter just two miles away and on walmart.com.” McCranie added.

The 5221 Brook Road location includes a pharmacy, fuel station, bakery, deli and grocery store, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The pharmacy also will close that Friday and the staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to other locations, the newspaper reported.

The retailer cited financial losses as the reason it closed four stores in the Chicago area last month, as well as the reason it closed the last remaining stores in Portland, Oregon, in March.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillion said in a statement that record-breaking retail theft had hurt the company’s economic performance in 2022.

“Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” McMillon told CNBC. Prices “will be higher and/or stores will close,” McMillon said, if authorities failed to address rampant shoplifting.

Here is the full list of Walmart store closing or have closed in 2023:

Arkansas

3701 SE Dodson Road, Bentonville (Pick-up only concept)

Georgia

1801 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

835 MLK Jr. Drive. NW, Atlanta

Florida

6900 U.S. Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park (Neighborhood Market concept)

Hawaii

1032 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu

Illinois

17550 South Halsted St., Homewood

12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield

840 N. McCormick Blvd., Lincolnwood (Pick-up only concept)

1511 Camp Jackson Road, Cahokia

8431 S. Stewart Ave., Chicago

4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

2844 N. Broadway, Chicago

2551 W. Cermak Road, Chicago

Indiana

3701 Portage Road, South Bend

Kansas

10303 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

Minnesota

1200 Shingle Creek Parkway, Brooklyn Center

New Mexico

301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque

Oregon

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Drive, Portland

Texas

24919 Westheimer Parkway, Katy (Neighborhood Market concept)

Virginia

5221 Brook Road, Richmond

Washington

11400 Hwy. 99, Everett

Washington, D.C.

99 H St. NW, Washington

Wisconsin

10330 W. Silver Spring Drive, Milwaukee