Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order

NEW YORK — New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday announced in court that he has found former President Donald Trump in contempt for violating a gag order issued in his criminal trial in New York, according to multiple reports.

The judge handed down a written decision on Tuesday finding that Trump had violated the gag order at least nine times, CNN reported.

“The court finds the people have met their burden of proof and have demonstrated contempt,” Merchan wrote in his decision, according to The Washington Post. “Mr. Trump is fined $1,000 on each of those two.”

Under New York law, Trump faced a maximum $1,000 fine and up to 30 days in jail for each violation of the gag order. Prosecutors asked that Trump be fined and warned that he could face jailtime, according to The New York Times.

