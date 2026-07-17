Texas flooding: 2 dead, evacuations and rescues continue

Texas is once again dealing with devastating flooding just over a year after floods killed two dozen campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

Update 7:11 a.m., July 17: At least two people have been killed in flooding sweeping parts of Texas, CNN reported.

Uvalde Police Department said a 74-year-old man was found dead when a crew with the Department of Public Safety saw his vehicle bobbing in floodwaters. The man’s name was not released.

The second person was identified by his wife as John Mark Steward. Flooding from the Guadalupe River carried off Steward’s mobile home, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

His wife, Jennie Steward, was visiting her parents out of state when a neighbor called her to tell her that her husband was missing. The water had risen to the door of their mobile home, which was off the ground. The home was swept from the platform and floated down Goat Creek on the Guadalupe River, The Associated Press reported.

The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary, speaking on the phone on Wednesday.

“It’s really hard that I wasn’t there with him,” Jennie Steward said.

Gov. Gregg Abbott said as of Thursday afternoon, more than 230 rescues had been made and that more than 85 boats, 20 aircraft and 200 high-profile vehicles were deployed.

More rain is expected on Friday and the governor said that some rivers may reach historic levels, the AP reported.

Original report: Gov. Greg Abbott said that at least one person was killed in the flooding that has swamped the region, The Associated Press reported. He did not specify where the person was killed or when. He did say it happened “between the Kerrville and Comfort area,” according to CNN.

More than 20 river gauges in the state were expected to reach flood stage, with 100 more being monitored for flooding, The New York Times reported.

“We are dealing with and responding to a flood that is likely going to break records,” Abbott said. He issued disaster declarations for 59 counties.

More than 1,300 first responders were on scenes of flooding and more than 70 people had been saved, the governor said, according to the AP.

Many also sought higher ground before the water prevented them from doing so.

The flooding came after several days of rain, with the National Weather Service warning that a “large and deadly flood wave” was flowing down the Guadalupe River, the same waterway that flooded Camp Mystic. The camp remained shut this year, despite initial efforts to reopen for the season.

The Leona River backed up, filling the streets around Uvalde, cutting it off from outside access, the AP reported.

“People really can’t get anywhere,” Carmen Rodriguez said. “We have a place to go, but all the streets are closed.”

Crews had to use boats to reach people stranded in the city.

0 of 35 Extreme Weather Texas Floods Water along the Pedernales River floods the Gillespie County Safety Rest Area on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Stonewall, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods Hugh Ghormley watches as water moves along the Pedernales River at the Blanco County Fair and Rodeo on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Johnson City, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods This aerial photo provided by David Fry shows flooding in Uvalde, Texas, on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (David Fry/Medina Real Estate Photography via AP) (David Fry/Medina Real Estate Photography v) Extreme Weather Texas Floods People gather to watch as the Perdenales River floods Ranch Road 1623 in Stonewall, Texas, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Mikala Compton/Mikala Compton/Austin American-S) Extreme Weather Texas Floods People gather to watch as the Perdenales River floods Ranch Road 1623 in Stonewall, Texas, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP) (Mikala Compton/Mikala Compton/Austin American-S) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods A property's gate featuring cattle is partially submerged with flood waters along State Highway 27 in Comfort, Texas, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods A first responder vehicle is parked as flooding moves along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Comfort, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River as floods pass through the area on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods Flooding blocks off G Street along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Texas flooding CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 16: The Guadalupe River is seen on July 16, 2026 in Center Point, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS - JULY 16: The Pedernales River floods beneath State Highway 57 on July 16, 2026 in Fredericksburg, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 16: People overlook the Guadalupe River after flash flooding occurred along its banks on July 16, 2026 in Center Point, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 16: A person overlooks the Guadalupe River after flash flooding occurred along its banks on July 16, 2026 in Center Point, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 16: Debris blocks a road on July 16, 2026 in Kerrville, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding CENTER POINT, TEXAS - JULY 16: People overlook the Guadalupe River after flash flooding occurred along its banks on July 16, 2026 in Center Point, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Texas flooding INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 16: Vehicles traverse a flood damaged road on July 16, 2026 in Ingram, Texas. Flash floods swept across parts of Central Texas, bringing heavy rainfall, prompting evacuations, and triggering multiple water rescues. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Mike Erulenfeld and Kala Martin walks back to his truck after watching as the Pedernales River floods near Old Kerr Highway on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods The Pedernales River floods along State Highway 16 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Mike Erulenfeld and Kala Martin watch as the Pedernales River floods near Old Kerr Highway on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods The Pedernales River floods underneath State Highway 87 on Thursday, July 16, 2026, in Fredericksburg, Texas. (AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) (Joel Angel Juarez/AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Reece Noble, left, and Gavyn Steffek, photograph a tortoise they found in flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods A flood-damaged car hangs from a fence on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. maneuver through flood waters during a water rescue on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. prepare to perform a water rescue on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) APTOPIX Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods A Texas State Trooper speaks with a motorist who had attempted to drive through flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods A truck sits submerged in flood waters at an intersection on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate) Extreme Weather Texas Floods Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) (Darren Abate/AP Photo/Darren Abate)

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