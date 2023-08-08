Tampa mayor reels in package containing 70 pounds of cocaine during fishing trip

Jane Castor helped catch criminals during her 31 years with the Tampa Police Department. Now the mayor of the west-central Florida city, Castor reeled in a bigger catch late last month.

While fishing in the Florida Keys with family members on July 23, Castor helped identify a package in the water that contained approximately 70 pounds of cocaine, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The street value of the narcotics, fished out of the water near Marathon, has an estimated street value of approximately $1.1 million, according to the mayor’s office.

Castor’s family was fishing for mahi-mahi in late July when the mayor’s brother noticed the package bobbing in the water, the Times reported.

“Hey, look at that,” Kelly Castor said.

“Cocaine,” Jane Castor replied, according to the newspaper.

Castor should know. Before becoming mayor, her police career included eight years with the Tampa Police Department’s narcotics division and became the city’s first female chief of police in 2009.

Castor’s party hauled the package onto their boat, and the mayor marked the location with her watch. She called authorities after they headed back toward their vacation rental in the Keys, the Times reported.

Once they reached a no-wake zone, Castor called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and then took the package to the dock, where a local officer met them, according to the newspaper.

“I used to be a police officer in Tampa,” she told him.

They were soon joined by two federal agents who took the package, the Times reported.

The 25 bricks of cocaine, which each had a picture of a butterfly on the wrappings, were taken by federal agents, the Miami Herald reported.

Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miami sector, said in a tweet that the drugs were worth $1.1 million, according to the newspaper.

According to the border patrol, it was the fifth time during July that a large shipment of drugs had been discovered floating in the waters near the Keys, the Herald reported.

“We appreciate the ongoing support from our boating community. Thanks to the efforts of this Good Samaritan, 70 pounds of cocaine are in federal custody and off our streets. We encourage the community to immediately report suspicious activity to local authorities,” Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner said in a statement in late July.