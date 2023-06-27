South Carolina man wounded by Florida deputies in chase that topped 100 mph

INVERNESS, Fla. — A South Carolina man was wounded trying to outrun Florida deputies during a chase on Friday at speeds that approached 100 mph, with the suspect ramming vehicles in his way, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Ahvi Samaad Deberry-Howe, 23, of Elgin, faces charges of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and resisting with and without violence, WTVT reported.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop in Citrus Springs, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene. At about 2 p.m. EDT, deputies observed the same vehicle in the county seat of Inverness and attempted another traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office, a K-9 was deployed but Deberry-Howe allegedly struck a vehicle in front of him, WTVT reported.

He then “intentionally and violently” rammed vehicles in front of him in an attempt to flee the area, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies fired at Deberry-Howe and wounded him, according to the agency.

Investigators said the suspect was able to clear some space by striking other vehicles and led deputies on a 7.5-mile chase that exceeded 100 mph at times, WLTX-TV reported.

After driving into oncoming traffic, Deberry-Howe allegedly lost control of his vehicle and crashed, according to WTVT.

Deberry-Howe was then transported to a hospital in nearby Pasco County, where he received treatment for a bullet wound that was considered not to be life-threatening, the Citrus County Chronicle reported. The suspect was also treated for a wound caused by the sheriff’s K-9, according to the newspaper.

“Traffic stops can be dangerous; when we initiate one, everyone’s safety is always at the forefront of our minds,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. “Thanks to the courage, quick thinking, and immediate actions of our deputies, no law enforcement or citizens were injured due to this suspect’s chaotic and irrational actions.”

Authorities said the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, WTVT reported.

Citrus County is located 76 miles north of Tampa and 83 miles west of Orlando.