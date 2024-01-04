Shoppers love Stanley Valentine’s Day mugs, rush to Target

Apparently, this year’s hot Valentine’s Day gift is a mug.

Stanley has brought out a pink version of its popular stainless steel insulated tumbler and it had shoppers lining up, rushing to get their hands on the drink vessels.

The mugs were a collaboration with Starbucks and were only available at Target. Videos show people lining up, even camping overnight, rushing into the store to pick up the “Winter Pink” varieties, the “Today” show reported. The 40-ounce version retailed for just under $50.

The companies said once they were gone, they would not be restocked.

But a quick search on eBay shows them going for much more. One listing has it selling for $300 or best offer. Another post is $225 or best offer.

Those aren’t the only Stanley mugs that caught the attention of shoppers leading up to the romantic holiday.

Over the weekend, Target and Stanley introduced a Valentine’s Day collection that had pink and red versions of the mugs that retailed from $20 to $45 depending on the size and number of mugs in the pack, CNN reported.

According to People magazine they were part of the “Galentine’s Collection” and in some locations sold out in minutes.

If you didn’t get your hands on these versions, don’t worry, Target and Stanley will have new products in new colors and crossovers, out throughout the year, “Today” reported.

Stanley was founded in 1913 by William Stanley Jr. who “fused vacuum insulation and the strength of steel in one portable bottle.”

They became the must-have item last January thanks to TikTok and social media influencers, and while they are large, they still fit in car cup holders and have a rotating lid that keeps beverages either hot or cold for hours, Business Insider reported.

