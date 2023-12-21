Shawn Johnson East, Andrew East welcome third child

Olympian Shawn Johnson East and former NFL player Andrew East have welcomed a new member to their growing team.

Barrett “Bear” Madison East was born on Dec. 12. The sports couple told E! News that “He’s the best Christmas present we could have asked for, and we’re loving our family of five.”

Bear joins siblings Drew, 4, and Jett, 2.

As for their son’s special name, they said they didn’t know if they were having a boy or a girl so they had picked names for each.

“We’re so happy we got to use the name Barrett Madison for our son and love calling him ‘Bear.’ We knew if we had a boy we wanted to pay tribute to Andrew’s dad who passed away last year and his name was Guy Madison East. Andrew’s Grandpa’s name was also Madison and it was later passed down to his dad, making it a really special family name,” Johnson East told People magazine.

They chose Madison first then chose Barrett. But it was the nickname that they call a “perfect fit.”

“We’ve loved the nickname ‘Bear’ for a long time and considered using that name for Jett, but decided to hold onto it. Since then, we’ve always wanted a baby named Bear, and after seeing our sweet son for the first time, we knew this name was the perfect fit.”

East also shared that having a baby in December meant a lot to him, the “Today” show reported.

“My dad was born on December 9 and passed away unexpectedly on December 27 of last year, so December is a really impactful month for us,” East said. “Having our baby born so close to my dad’s birthday feels really special and I know he would be smiling down and so proud of us.”

The couple announced in July that they were expecting their third child.

The gymnast and former football player married in 2016.





