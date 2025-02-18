Trending

Shakira returns to stage after medical issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Shakira on stage
Shakira FILE PHOTO: Shakira performs onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. She resumed her tour after hospitalization forced her to cancer a concert in Lima. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An abdominal issue forced Shakira to cancel one show in Lima, Peru, over the weekend but she has returned to the stage once again.

Read more trending news

She was able to perform on the second scheduled night of her shows in Lima’s Estadio Nacional stadium, The Associated Press reported.

Shakira was supposed to perform both Sunday and Monday night after landing in Peru on Friday, but Sunday’s show was canceled because of an abdominal issue, she said on X and other social media.

Shakira cancels Lima concert after abdominal issue forces hospitalization

The “Try Everything” singer said her team was working on rescheduling the concert.

Her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” or “Women Don’t Cry Anymore” world tour just recently started in South America, and will begin her U.S. leg on May 13, in Charlotte, North Carolina, CNN reported.

0 of 25

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read