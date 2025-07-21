Recall alert: 67K cases of Power Stick deodorant recalled

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of tens of thousands of cases of deodorant.
The FDA said that it was recalled for cGMP deviations in the manufacturing process.
The acronym means “Current Good Manufacturing Practice” and are the rules the FDA uses to make sure that a product is safe and has the strength and ingredients as advertised.
The alert does not specify what cGMP regulations the deodorant did not meet, NBC News reported.
A.P. Deauville, LLC issued the recall, according to FDA documentation.
In all, 67,214 cases were recalled.
The following products were affected and were distributed nationwide, including Dollar Tree, Walmart and Amazon:
Power Stick for her roll-on Powder Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant, UPC 815195019313
Lot codes:
- 032026B011
- 032226B031
- 051626C241
- 061526C882
- 071226D371
- 071226D381
- 082526E341
- 082826E402
Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, UPC 815195018194
Lot codes:
- 031726A991
- 041226B561
- 062026C901
- 062026C911
- 071026D351
- 071026D361
- 071326D391
- 111626G231
Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant, UPC 815195018224
Lot codes:
- 101225D781
- 032926B281
- 032826B221
- 041126B531
- 062226D011
- 070626D301
- 070626D333
- 111026G051
- 111326G091
- 111626G221
The FDA Enforcement Report does not state what to do with the products, but the agency’s general recall guidelines say you may be able to return recalled items to the place of purchase, but you can also just throw them away.
