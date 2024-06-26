Recall alert: 21 million Miniverse ‘Make It Mini’ toy sets recalled

A toy company on Tuesday announced that it is recalling about 21 million of its Miniverse “Make it Mini” toy sets due to the risk that resin included in the sets could cause burns or skin and respiratory irritation.
The recalled sets contain resins that, when liquid, can cause skin, eye and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched or ingested, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. They include “Make It Mini Appliances,” “Make It Mini Food” and “Make It Mini Lifestyle” sets.
Resins included in the sets can be used to imitate items like a peanut butter jar, maple syrup or a milk container and imitates food when hardened, the CPSC said. They were included in more than three dozen sets.
Officials said MGA Entertainment, the company behind the toys, has gotten 26 reports related to the recall, including reports of skin burns and irritation and respiratory irritation. One person reported that their asthma was triggered by the resin, according to the CPSC.
The agency identified the sets being recalled by their item numbers and UPC codes, which can be found on the backside of the product wrapping. The CPSC released the following list of recalled sets:
|Item No.
|Product description
|UPC bar code
|426028
|MGA's Mini Verse PIZZA PARTY
|035051426028
|589938
|MGA's Miniverse Food/Diner PDQ
|035051589938
|426011
|MGA's Miniverse Make It ICE CREAM
|035051426011
|587200
|MGA's Miniverse-Food Series Cafe PDQ
|035051587200
|120339
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It All You Can Eat
|035051120339
|504153
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Halloween 3pk
|035051504153
|593768
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Hllwn PDQ
|035051591768
|504221
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday 3pk
|035051504221
|593782
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Holiday PDQ
|035051593782
|591832
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
|035051591832
|591849
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini: Multi Pack
|035051591849
|594918
|MGA's Miniverse-Make/Mini Fds Cfe 2pk 2A
|035051594918
|505600
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
|035051505600
|516507
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Birdfeeders
|035051516507
|505631
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Breakfast Shop
|035051505631
|593904
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter 3pk
|035051593904
|505471
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Sp/Easter PDQ
|035051505471
|593720
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day 3pk
|035051593720
|505457
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Diner Vl Day PDQ
|035051505457
|505662
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Dinner Pack
|035051505662
|505419
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
|035051505419
|591818
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Café S2A PDQ
|035051591818
|505396
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
|035051505396
|591825
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Diner S2A PDQ
|035051591825
|591856
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Home S1A PDQ
|035051591856
|505648
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Ice Cream Shop
|053505505648
|505372
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
|035051505372
|505686
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Movie Theater S Pk
|035051505686
|505693
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Pastry Shop
|035051505693
|505655
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Sweets Shop
|035051505655
|505372
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1B PDQ
|035051923749
|505372
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Lf Home S1A PDQ
|035051923459
|505396
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Cafe S3B PDQ
|035051923510
|505396
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Foods Cafe S3A PDQ
|035051923428
|505419
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Dnr S3B PDQ
|035051923527
|505419
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Food Diner S3A PDQ
|035051923435
|505600
|MGA's Miniverse-Mini Appliances PDQ
|035051923442
|591832
|MGA's Miniverse-Make It Mini Kitchen
|035051923503
Officials urged people who have the sets to stop using any that still have unused resins and to contact MGA for a refund or replacement.
The toys were sold at a slew of stores nationwide between October 2022 and June 2024, including Target, Walmart, Family Dollar, Dollar General, Aldi and Hobby Lobby. They were also sold online on Amazon and other sites. They cost between $7 and $52, depending on the model and whether they were packaged in a box set.
The resins that prompted the recall include chemical substances that exceed the amount allowed in products for children by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act, officials said.
After the resins cure, they are longer hazardous, according to the CPSC.
Consumers can contact MGA by phone from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at 800-222-4685. They can also be reached by email at mvcustomer_care@mgae.com or online.
