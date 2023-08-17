Recall alert: 108K toddler towers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 108,450 toddler towers.

The Simplay3 Toddler Tower can tip over while a child is using it, posing a fall hazard.

Only one model has been recalled — 41807 — and was sold in several colors, including espresso, white and gray, from November 2018 through June 2023, the CPSC reported.

The brand Simplay3 is printed on the tower’s base and along the upper rail. The model number can be found on the base of the tower.

The towers were sold online at various retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart, as well as at several brick-and-mortar stores for about $90.

Owners of the toddler towers are being told not to use them and to contact Simplay3 for a set of stabilizing bases, according to the CPSC.

For more information, you can call the company at 866-855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit Simplay3′s website.

