Preakness 2024: What time, who is running and could there be a Triple Crown winner?

With the Kentucky Derby in the rearview mirror, fans will turn their eyes toward the second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

Post time for the 149th running of the race is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. EDT Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, where eight horses are set to run the 1 3/16-mile course.

The Preakness is the second of the three races that make up the sport’s Triple Crown. Mystik Dan, the Kentucky Derby winner, will be running in the Preakness, setting up the possibility of a Triple Crown winner if he wins Saturday then in the Belmont Stakes in June.

Mystik Dan is the 8-2 morning-line favorite in the Preakness Stakes odds.

The Preakness was first run in 1873 and is run two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The fastest time recorded in the race happened 51 years ago when Secretariat ran the track in 1:53.00.

Below are the horses set to race on Saturday and the odds as of Friday from The New York Times.

Post position, horse, and odds

1. Mugatu – 20-1

2. Uncle Henry - 20-1

3. Catching Freedom – 6-1

4. Muth – Scratched (due to a high fever earlier in the week)

5. Mystik Dan – 5-2

6. Seize the Grey - 15-1

7. Just Steel - 15-1

8. Tuscan Gold – 8-1

9. Imagination – 6-1

