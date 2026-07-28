Powerball jackpot rises to $663 million

Powerball’s largest jackpot of the year is still up for grabs, as no one picked all five numbers and the Powerball in Monday’s drawing.

The estimated jackpot for Powerball’s next drawing on Wednesday is an estimated $663 million with a cash value of $290.4 million.

Numbers drawn Monday were 6, 26, 46, 58, 65 and the Powerball was 25 with a 2x Power Play.

There were also no Match 5 winners, as no tickets matched the five white balls.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since May 2, 2026, when two tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are before applicable federal and state taxes.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

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