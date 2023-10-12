Powerball: Winning ticket for $1.73B sold in California

It took 36 times, but there is finally a Powerball winner. A solo ticket in California matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball on Wednesday to win an estimated $1.73 billion -- the second-largest jackpot in the history of Powerball.

The numbers selected were 22-24-40-52-64 and the red Powerball was 10. The multiplier was 2X.

Winning $1.73B ticket sold in California

It was the first time since July 19 that there has been a Powerball jackpot winner.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, also sold to a single winner in California, on Nov. 7, 2022.

Wednesday’s winner has two payout options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $756.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Solo tickets in Arizona and Pennsylvania matched all five numbers on Wednesday and were worth $2 million because the ticketholders played the Power Play option.

Tickets worth $1 million -- a player matching five numbers -- were won in five states. There were two winners each in California and Florida, and solo winners in New York, Oklahoma and Virginia, lottery officials said.

The jackpot resets to $20 million, with the next drawing on Saturday.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.73 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won

Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington

March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia

April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio

July 19 — $1.08 billion — California

Oct. 11 — $1.73 billion — California.

Original report: There have been 35 previous drawings since the Powerball was last hit on July 19.

“This is a gigantic night for Powerball players and U.S. lotteries,” Drew Svitko, Powerball product group chair and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a statement.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, sold to a single winner in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The current streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a winner trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.