Police searching for suspect accused of throwing lit firework into crowd, injuring multiple people

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Investigators are searching for a man who is believed to have thrown a lit firework into a crowd of people earlier this month in Hermosa Beach, California.

In a statement on Facebook, Hermosa Beach Police Department said on June 17 just before 10 p.m., officers got a call that someone had thrown a lit firework into a crowd of people at Vista. The caller told officers that the crowd was participating in a silent disco at the time and that the firework had exploded in the middle of the crowd. Parts of the firework hit multiple people.

The suspect fled the area after tossing the firework, according to KTLA.

Police described the suspect as a man possibly between 18 and 25 years old, who had a black sweatshirt with a yellow lining on, wore dark pants, and wore a red, white, and blue helmet, KCAL reported. He had a bicycle that was gas-powered with an American Flag on the back of it.

Those who were injured had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The suspect has not yet been located, police say. Information about a motive is unclear.