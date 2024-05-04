Police officer dies after tornado struck his house in Texas

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Police in Conroe, Texas confirmed that a police officer died on Friday after he was injured last weekend in a tornado.

The Conroe Police Department confirmed on Facebook that Lt. Jimmy Waller died from his injuries.

“As you are aware, Jimmy was a fighter and he fought hard to the end,” police said. “After multiple surgeries, physicians determined that his injuries were too great to sustain life. His family members were able to spend time with him prior to his passing.”

Waller’s wife was also injured as a tornado made its way through their mobile home last Sunday, according to KHOU. Waller was found under debris and his wife was found in a pasture in the area.

Police said that Waller’s wife survived, according to The Associated Press.

The tornado that day was rated as an EF1 with wind speeds at about 100 mph, the National Weather Service said, according to the AP. The tornado was on the ground for about one or two minutes and went about 0.25 miles.

He was a 22-year veteran with the Conroe Police Department, KHOU reported.

