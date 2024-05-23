PetSmart is looking for its next ‘Chief Toy Tester’ and the starting salary is $10,000

Does your dog know a good squeaky toy when he sees it?

>> Read more trending news

Is your cat an expert on tasty treats?

PetSmart is looking for a pet to fulfill the soon-to-be-open job description of “Chief Toy Tester.”

Pet owners can submit an application for their pet to be considered for the job of 2024 Chief Toy Testers. Duties include reviewing products such as toys, apparel and treats from PetSmart and contributing feedback to upcoming collections, the company said.

In return, each Chief Toy Tester will earn up to $10,000.

“We have such a fun and exciting lineup of toys, apparel and treats rolling out this year and we cannot wait to share them with our new Chief Toy Testers and all pet parents,” James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart said.

“Our wide assortment has something for every pet, play style, season and price point to help pet parents create more moments of connection and joy, together.”

According to the job description, for each quarter of their one-year commitment, the Chief Toy Testers will receive boxes full of the newest toys, treats, apparel and, costumes and will be expected to share product reviews on social media.

The top dog will also be an official PetSmart model, featured on displays or signs inside PetSmart stores across the country, the company said.

Pet owners must commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet’s behalf, and the ability to create trendy social media content.

If chosen, the pet will get $10,000 cash – $2,500 check issued quarterly; early access to toys, treats and more; and their faces featured on displays or signs inside PetSmart stores.

To apply, go to PetSmartChiefToyTester.com and fill out an application by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29.

According to the website, PetSmart is looking for pet parents with a keen eye for capturing strong photo and video content, both of their pets in action and in still photos.

The application requires a 15-30-second video of your cat or dog and a review of their pet’s favorite toy in 200 words or less.

For complete Official Rules, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group