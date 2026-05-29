Paper mill tank collapse: 6 of 9 missing workers recovered

LONGVIEW, Wash. — Crews have found six of nine missing workers at a Washington paper mill where a chemical tank ruptured earlier this week.

The death toll is now 11 people, including three who have not yet been found, The Associated Press reported.

A tank holding more than 500,000 gallons of a caustic liquid, called white liquor, used to break down wood for making paper, collapsed at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview, Washington, on Tuesday.

It happened during a shift change.

The bodies of the six missing were found in an area where workers would gather in the morning, waiting for their assignments, the AP reported.

Eight other people, including a firefighter, were hurt in the incident, KIRO reported.

Officials said that of the 500,000 gallons the tank held, 90,000 gallons remain inside.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, the AP reported.

0 of 41 Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Emergency responders from the Spill Response Team attend to the scene in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Spill Response Team vehicle sits parked in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy walks across the yard in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Emergency tape reading "Caution: Sheriff Line - Do Not Cross" is seen in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Emergency responders walk in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A member of the Cowlitz Fire and Rescue crew observes the scene in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Coroner vehicle sits parked as an emergency responder talks on a phone at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputy talks on a phone inside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Emergency responders from the Spill Response Team attend to the scene in front of the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A Coroner vehicle sits parked as an emergency responder talks on a phone at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank implosion on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. Authorities confirmed in a statement that there were fatalities and multiple critical injuries after the pulp and paper mill implosion, but no specific numbers were provided. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Longview Mayor Erik Halvorson addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Nippon Dynawave Packaging President Matt Peerborn addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 633 President Richard Murray addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta observes as officials address reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Cowlitz County Commissioner Steven L. Ferrell addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson reacts during a press conference outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) addresses reporters outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A community member holds a candle during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A girl holds a candle during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members hold candles and bow their heads in prayer during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members hold photographs of loved ones during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A community member holds a bible and an electric candle during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members hold photographs of loved ones during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members place electric candles near a vase of flowers during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) speaks with the mother of two missing employees outside the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility during a press conference following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members listen to a speaker during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members comfort each other during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: Community members place electric candles near a vase of flowers during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) Chemical tank rupture LONGVIEW, WASHINGTON - MAY 26: A community member holds a candle during a vigil at R.A. Long Park following a fatal chemical storage tank failure on May 26, 2026 in Longview, Washington. One person was killed, while 10 others were injured, and nine employees remain unaccounted for following a catastrophic storage tank failure involving corrosive "white liquor" at the paper mill Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images) (Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images)

©2026 Cox Media Group