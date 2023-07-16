National Ice Cream Day: Get deals at Baskin Robbins, Cold Stone, Dairy Queen

It began in 1984 when President Ronald Reagan declared the third Sunday of July National Ice Cream Day and since then businesses have celebrated the day with deals on the tasty treat.

On Sunday, July 16, the tradition continues. National chains are offering deals and freebies on ice cream treats.

Below are a few places that have deals on the cold, creamy treat.

(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)

Baskin Robbins: Sunday through July 22 get $5 off your purchase of $20 or more through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates or with the promo code SEIZETHEDAY on online or on the Baskin Robbins app.

Carvel: Get $5 off any order of $25 or more on their website, DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

Cold Stone Creamery: Sunday through July 20 My Cold Stone Club Rewards loyalty program members can get some surprise officers on their website or their app. The code is available at checkout. For the rest of July, members can get 99-cent deliveries of $20 or more for orders online or through the Cold Stone app.

Dairy Queen: Get $1 off any soft serve dipped cone (except for kids cones) through the DQ app.

Friendly’s: Get a single-scoop cone for 88 cents each on Sunday.

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free ice cream scoop with any purchase.

Shake Shack: Get a free second milkshake if you buy one between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and use the promo code SHAKEITUP in the Shake Shack app.

Wendy’s: Get a free Frosty to customers who buy a small thing of fries on Grubhub or Seamless.

Whole Foods: Get 25% off all ice cream through July 19. Amazon Prime members get an additional 10% off.

Yogurtland: Yogurtland Rewards program members get double the points on all purchases Sunday.