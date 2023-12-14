Mattel is looking to make live-action movie based ‘American Girl’ dolls

Following the success of “Barbie,” Mattel is working on developing a live-action movie based on the American Girl dolls, the company announced Wednesday.

The “American Girl” movie will be produced by Mattel Films, Paramount Pictures and Temple Holl Entertainment, according to The Associated Press. Temple Hill Entertainment was the production company behind “Twilight” and “The Fault of Our Stars.”

The script will be written and produced by Lindsey Anderson Beer who wrote “Pet Cemetery: Bloodlines,” according to the AP.

“American Girl is a beloved franchise, rich in history and storytelling with millions of devoted fans. Through dolls, books, live experiences, and television movies, the brand has captured hearts for decades. We are excited to continue Mattel Films’ momentum and collaborate with Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment, and Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl to life on the big screen,” Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mattel Films, our friends at Temple Hill, and the incredibly talented Lindsey Anderson Beer to bring American Girl—one of the most iconic doll brands ever—to moviegoers everywhere,” Daria Cercek, Co-President, Paramount Pictures Motion Picture Group, said.

The company had partnered with MGM in 2019 to create the “American Girl” movie but those plans have ended, according to the AP.

Mattel is also preparing around 14 other live-action movies including ones based on Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Polly Pocket, Uno and more, the AP reported.

American Girl dolls were launched in 1986 and since then, over 32 million dolls have been sold.

“They are historically accurate toys and accessories that feature elaborate and immersive backstories uniquely suited to bring to screen,” Beer said in a statement obtained by the AP. “I am so excited to tell a story that tackles the issues of girlhood in a real and compelling way.”

