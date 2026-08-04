‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Sidney Starr arrested on sexual assault charges

Sidney Starr, who appeared in the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” and “Baddies ATL” reality television series, was arrested on sexual assault charges at a suburban Atlanta hotel on Sunday, authorities said.

According to Fulton County online booking records, Starr, of Chicago -- a transexual model who is also known as Sidney Favors -- was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation and sodomy.

The Hapeville Police Department said that Favors was arrested at the Embassy Suites hotel on Sunday, WSB-TV reported.

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star charged with sex assault involving a minor arrested in metro Atlanta https://t.co/7IKQbbphKt pic.twitter.com/6nIEPwD3jx — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 3, 2026

“Because this case involves a juvenile, no additional information will be released from our agency,” police said in a news release, according to the television station.

According to Favors’ social media accounts, Favors was visiting Georgia over the weekend, WSB-TV reported.

The U.S. Sun reported that Favors was scheduled to host a reunion for the television series “Industry Girl.”

According to IMDb.com, Favors has appeared on several television reality shows, including nine episodes of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2018-19, 10 episodes of “Baddies ATL” in 2021, and in one episode each in the series “Star” (2016), “Empire” (2015) and “Bad vs. Wild” (2024).

Hapeville is located approximately seven miles south of downtown Atlanta and is close to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

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