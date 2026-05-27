Julie Andrews makes rare appearance in video message for Parkinson’s disease fundraiser

Academy Award-winning actress Julie Andrews made a rare appearance, addressing attendees of the seventh World Parkinson’s Congress in a video message that was played on Sunday.

The 90-year-old actress, who won an Oscar for her leading role in “Mary Poppins” and also received Academy Award nominations for “The Sound of Music” and “Victor/Victoria,” made her first public appearance in nearly three years.

In the video -- which has since been removed from YouTube but is still circulating online -- Andrews spoke to the audience gathered in Phoenix about the importance of continuing efforts to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, People reported.

“Good evening everyone. I’m Julie Andrews, and I’m pleased to welcome you to the 7th World Parkinson’s Congress,” Andrews said in her introduction. “Your participation is invaluable, as we seek to find a cure to this terrible disease. I know well how devastating it can be.

“May we all become a beacon of light to stop it in its tracks. Count me in as a red thread. Thank you.”

There she is...!



A lovely new message from Julie Andrews for the World Parkinson Coalition, lending her voice to an important cause with her usual grace, warmth, and sincerity. We are SO happy to see her. pic.twitter.com/nqiiyfozrq — Julie Andrews Online (@JAOnlineNews) May 25, 2026

Andrews’ last big public appearance came in March 2023, when she walked the red carpet for the taping of the special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.”

But the star’s voice has remained in the public ear. She is heard in every season of “Bridgerton” as the voice of Lady Whistledown, USA Today reported.

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