Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Show’ as part-time host

Jon Stewart will be back in the anchor chair of “The Daily Show” but only temporarily.

>> Read more trending news

The former anchor of the Comedy Central show will return to the program he helmed for 16 years on Mondays and only through the presidential election, The Associated Press reported.

He will also be an executive producer.

Stewart will be back on air each Monday starting on Feb. 12 while various other regulars will anchor the rest of the week.

“Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios said, according to the AP.

“The Daily Show” was first anchored by Craig Kilborn, whom Stewart replaced, and Trevor Noah. Noah stepped down last year and since his departure, there have been a series of fill-in personalities.

Former correspondents of the news program have had success of their own including John Oliver, Olivia Munn, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert.

Stewart covered such events as the 2000 presidential election, 9/11, the Iraq war and the Tea Party, commenting on both politics and the media, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Stewart’s time away from “The Daily Show” included now-canceled Apple TV+ “The Problem With Jon Stewart” and fighting for the rights of military veterans and 9/11 first responders.

“The Daily Show” will air on Comedy Central and stream on Paramount+ the day after they are first broadcast, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 29 Stewart's departure represents a second big blow for Comedy Central: Colbert left "The Colbert Report" last year to take over for CBS late-night host David Letterman when he retires in May. Here Stewart interviews then-Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass on Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart," in this Aug. 24, 2004, file photo in New York. (AP Photo/Conrad Mulcahy/FILE)

©2024 Cox Media Group