Jacksonville mayor: ‘Multiple fatalities’ after shooting in Florida city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mayor of Jacksonville on Saturday said there were “multiple fatalities” after a shooting at a store in the Grand Park section of the city. The shooting occurred five years to the day after another mass shooting in the northeastern Florida city.

Mayor Donna Deegan confirmed to WJAX-TV that there was a heavy police presence and SWAT teams were near the intersection of Kings Road and Canal Street. According to the television station, a man was barricaded inside a Dollar General store at the intersection.

“There are a number of fatalities,” Deegan said. “There is a white male inside the Dollar General store.”

It was unclear how many people were shot and how many people were wounded in the shooting.

Students at nearby Edward Waters University students are being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

Saturday’s shooting came five years after a mass shooting that occurred during a video game tournament for “Madden NFL 19″ in the Jacksonville Landing area of the city.

David Katz, 24, opened fire on Aug. 26, 2018, inside the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar inside Chicago Pizza, killing two rival gamers and leaving at least 10 others injured, WJAX reported. Katz took his own life, according to the television station.

Saturday’s shooting came a day after city officials were considering building a memorial to the people injured in the 2018 shooting, WJAX reported.

