‘Grossly misleading’: Subway sued, accused of skimping on meat; commercials show stuffed sandwiches

A class action lawsuit filed against Subway claims that its commercials are “grossly misleading.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court says that the commercials promoting the Steak & Cheese sandwich show the sub with layers upon layers of meat, almost as much as there is bread, but when the plaintiff got their sandwich there was more bread than meat, Reuters reported.

Anna Tollison said her $7.61 sandwich had about 200% less meat than what was shown in commercials. The suit says that it was “especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high,” the “Today” show reported.

Tollison is seeking unspecified damages for New Yorkers who purchased the Steak & Cheese sandwiches over the past three years.

Tollison’s attorney said the case is “an egregious example of the type of advertising we’re trying to stop.”

See the images from Subway’s advertisements and the sandwich Tollison said she received in the lawsuit below or click here. The suit also shows sandwiches from others who said they weren’t getting what they paid for, with the suit saying that “Numerous other customers have complained on social media that Subway’s advertisements for the Steak & Cheese sandwich are grossly misleading.”

“Today” reached out to Subway for comment, but did not hear back by Tuesday morning.

This isn’t the first time Subway has been sued over their advertising and what customers actually receive.

The company was sued over the length of its footlong sandwiches, which were allegedly not a full foot long. The lawsuit was dismissed in 2017, Reuters reported.

The Russo Firm, which is representing Tollison in the Subway suit also filed similar claims against McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Taco Bell in the same court, but those cases were dismissed last year, according to Reuters.





