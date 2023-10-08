Former MLB pitcher, Georgia Tech star Jim Poole dead from ALS at 57

Jim Poole, an 11-year pitcher in the major leagues who pitched in the 1995 World Series and also starred at Georgia Tech, died Friday. He was 57.

Georgia Tech announced that Poole died in the Atlanta area from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was diagnosed with ALS two years ago, according to the newspaper, USA Today reported.

Used predominantly as a middle reliever during his MLB career, Poole compiled a 22-12 record with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Montreal Expos and Detroit Tigers, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

Jim appeared in 431 games from 1990-2000 and pitched for Cleveland in the 1995 World Series. A consummate teammate & venerable clubhouse presence, he was an integral part of our 2022 Lou Gehrig Day & will be… pic.twitter.com/D5n3KWkCn3 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2023

The left-hander appeared in 431 games, had four saves and a 4.31 ERA.

Poole was a member of Cleveland’s 1995 World Series team that lost to the Atlanta Braves in 1995, WKBN-TV reported. He surrendered the game-winning home run to Atlanta’s David Justice in Game 6 to help the Braves win their first World Series since 1957.

The sixth-inning home run was the lone run in Atlanta’s series-clinching 1-0 victory. Poole had escaped a fifth-inning jam when Atlanta had two on and two outs by strikeout out Fred McGriff, according to The Associated Press.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Cleveland Indians 1995 World Series pitcher Jim Poole,” the Cleveland franchise, now known as the Guardians, said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with the Poole family.”

Our thoughts are with the Poole family.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/U6h3n1ySqm — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 7, 2023

Poole was elected to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997, according to the university.

He arrived at Georgia Tech in 1985 and pitched in 120 games, striking out 263 batters in 188 injuries, the university said. Poole remains Georgia Tech’s career leader in saves with 22, including 10 as a junior and nine as a senior.

He helped the school win four consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference tournament titles.

A statement on the passing of Jim Poole. pic.twitter.com/RZYkibS5ER — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 7, 2023

“It broke my heart this morning to learn of Jim Poole’s passing,” Georgia Tech baseball coach Danny Hall said in a statement. “He was a first-class husband, father and teammate. He loved Georgia Tech and was dedicated to serving our coaches and players for many years. He epitomized the meaning of a Tech Man. God rest his soul.”

