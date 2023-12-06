Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announces he’s leaving Congress

Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he plans to leave Congress at the end of 2023 following his historic ouster as House speaker in October.

>> Read more trending news

“I have decided to depart the House at the end of this year to serve America in new ways,” the California Republican said in an op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal. “I know my work is only getting started.”

McCarthy became the 55th speaker of the House in January after securing enough votes to take the position following 14 failed rounds of voting. In October, eight Republicans joined House Democrats to remove McCarthy from the role, marking the first ouster of a House speaker in U.S. history.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group