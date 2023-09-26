DoorDash couple attacked by armed man in golf cart stabs assailant, police say

HELENA, Ala. — A central Alabama couple making DoorDash deliveries with their child stabbed a man in a golf cart they said was armed and attacked them, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to Helena police Chief Brad Flynn, charges were filed against Joshua Andre Crittenden, 31, AL.com reported. Crittenden is charged with assault, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, and menacing, Flynn said Monday.

The police chief said that on Sept. 17, Crittenden was stabbed when he entered the vehicle of the DoorDash delivery couple and began assaulting the driver, according to the newspaper. In a Facebook post, the police chief said the victim’s wife stabbed Crittenden with a small pocketknife to defend her husband.

Police said that a man, later identified as Crittenden, appeared at the Helena Fire Station No. 3 with multiple stab wounds to his arm at about 6:30 p.m. CDT, WBMA-TV reported.

An arrest has been made in a Sept. 17 suspected road rage case in Helena that involved a couple making DoorDash deliveries with their child and a man with a gun in a golf cart getting stabbed.https://t.co/94aFsq28fF — AL.com (@aldotcom) September 26, 2023

About the same time, officers were dispatched to the entrance of the Laurel Lakes subdivision on a report of a road rage incident that resulted in someone being stabbed, according to AL.com.

A couple delivering for DoorDash had called 911 and said a vehicle pulled up behind them, the news outlet reported. When the couple pulled into the Long Leaf subdivision, they were allegedly confronted by the woman, who used profane language and accused them of not using their turn signal, police said.

The woman then allegedly took out a gun and pointed it at the couple, AL.com reported.

That woman’s husband, later identified as Crittenden, then showed up in a golf cart, took the gun and allegedly pointed the gun at the couple, according to the news outlet.

The couple put their vehicle in reverse, but their vehicle developed engine problems and moved slowly, police said.

Police said Crittenden allegedly reached into the couple’s vehicle and hit the driver several times in the head and shoulders before ripping off his shirt, AL.com reported.

That is when the driver’s wife used the pocketknife and allegedly stabbed Crittenden, the news outlet reported.

Crittenden then walked to the fire station, which was a short distance away, to seek medical help, WBRC-TV reported.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Bessemer Cutoff Division issued the warrants for Crittenden on Monday, AL.com reported.

“Mr. Crittenden has been notified of the charges and he is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” Flynn said.