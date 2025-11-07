DNA double-helix discoverer James Watson dies

One of the scientists who discovered the shape of DNA has died.

Dr. James Watson was 97 years old.

Watson, according to The New York Times, was “one of the most important scientists of the 20th century.”

He was only 25 when he and Francis H.C. Crick, discovered what the blueprint of life looked like, the newspaper said.

Watson’s son said he died on Nov. 6 in East Northport, New York. He was in hospice care and was at the facility, transferred from a hospital after being treated for an infection.

Despite his scientific findings, for which he was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1962, he was, as The Washington Post reported, “ostracized late in life for writings condemned as racist and sexist.”

