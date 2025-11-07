Trending

DNA double-helix discoverer James Watson dies

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dr. James Watson
Dr. James Watson, Co-Discoverer of the DNA Double Helix, 2015 FILE PHOTO: Dr. James Watson, co-discoverer of the DNA double helix in his office at his Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory office in Cold Spring Harbor, New York on June 10, 2015. He died on Nov. 6 at the age of 97. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images) (Newsday LLC/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the scientists who discovered the shape of DNA has died.

Dr. James Watson was 97 years old.

Read more trending news

Watson, according to The New York Times, was “one of the most important scientists of the 20th century.”

He was only 25 when he and Francis H.C. Crick, discovered what the blueprint of life looked like, the newspaper said.

Watson’s son said he died on Nov. 6 in East Northport, New York. He was in hospice care and was at the facility, transferred from a hospital after being treated for an infection.

Despite his scientific findings, for which he was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1962, he was, as The Washington Post reported, “ostracized late in life for writings condemned as racist and sexist.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read