Daryl Hall gets temporary restraining order against John Oates in legal spat

Daryl Hall apparently wants to stay out of touch with John Oates.

Hall, 77, the lead vocalist for the pop duo that scored six No. 1 hits from 1977 to 1984, obtained a temporary restraining order against his former musical partner in a Tennessee court, according to Nashville Chancery Court online records.

While court documents are sealed -- available only to private eyes, apparently -- online court records list Hall as filing a complaint on Nov. 16. Oates, 75, is listed as a defendant, with his wife, Aimee Hall, and Richard Flynn listed as co-defendants. The court classifies the case as a “contract/debt” dispute, Rolling Stone reported.

The next day, the court issued the restraining order, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, Variety reported.

Hall and Oates met in 1967 and formed the duo in Philadelphia three years later, according to Deadline. Billboard reported that the duo had 16 top 10 hits, with 34 of their singles charting on the Hot 100.

Six singles went to No. 1, according to Billboard -- “Rich Girl” (1977), “Kiss on My List” (1980), “Private Eyes” (1981), “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” (1981), “Maneater” (1982) and “Out of Touch” (1984). Seven of the duo’s albums have gone platinum, with six others reaching gold status, Deadline reported.

They have released 18 studio albums since their 1972 debut, “Whole Oats,” Variety reported. They have never officially split up and toured together as recently as October 2022, according to the entertainment news website.

Their last studio album, “Home of Christmas,” was released in 2006.

The duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Oates moved to Nashville in 2010, The Tennessean reported.

