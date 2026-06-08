Chicago Bulls announcer, NBA champion Stacey King, dies

A voice of the Chicago Bulls has died. Announcer Stacey King was 59 years old.

The team announced King died on June 7 after being notified by a family member, but did not provide any other details, according to The Associated Press.

Paramedics were called to his home on Sunday, CBS News reported.

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement, “Stacey King was a cherished member of the Bulls family and one of the truly unique personalities in our organization’s history.

“His connection to Chicago, the Bulls and our fans spanned more than three decades — first as a player and later as the unmistakable voice that helped bring Bulls basketball into the homes of generations of fans. We will miss him deeply and remember the joy, energy, humor, candor and passion he brought to our organization, our broadcasts and our fans every day. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

King was a player for the Bulls before going to the booth. He was chosen out of Oklahoma as the sixth overall draft pick in 1989. During his five seasons with the team, he averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, the AP said.

He was part of the first three NBA championships with the Bulls and Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Bill Cartwright, and others in the 1990s, CBS News reported.

After the Bulls, he was part of the team with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN.

In 2001, he became the coach of the Continental Basketball Association’s Rockford Lightning.

Then, in 2006, King transitioned from the court to the microphone and was the announcer for the past 20 years.

He spoke about the job in May on his “Gimme the Hot Sauce” podcast, “It’s a fun job. It never seems like work for me. Every night, I go to work, win, lose or draw, I’m having fun.”

King left behind his four sons, CBS News reported.

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