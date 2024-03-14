Brother confirms cause of death for woman who died on flight from Dominican Republic

An Indiana mother who died after falling ill on a plane flying from the Dominican Republic to the US, died of natural causes, her brother told ABC News.
Stefanie Smith, 41, was returning home from a vacation when she became ill on an American Airlines flight on Feb. 28. The plane made an emergency landing in the Turks and Caicos, where she was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
According to her brother, Chris Volz, her family was told by a medical examiner Wednesday that Smith died from a carotid artery dissection in her neck.
A carotid dissection is a tear in one of your carotid arteries. Carotid arteries are a set of paired arteries at the sides of your neck. These arteries supply blood to your brain.
“It was truly a tragic medical event that happened,” Volz told ABC.
.@VictorOquendo has the latest on the mysterious death of an Indiana mother on a flight from a Dominican Republic vacation. Stephanie Smith was in seemingly good health when she fell ill and began convulsing. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital. https://t.co/3wpfn7zIlj pic.twitter.com/mqpCrOa3kW— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 7, 2024
Volz added that the results of the autopsy do not suggest foul play.
According to Johns Hopkins Hospital, several things can cause a carotid artery dissection, including:
- Swimming and scuba diving
- Skating and dancing
- Play sports such as tennis, basketball, or volleyball
- Doing yoga
- Riding roller coasters or other rides
- Jumping on a trampoline
- Giving birth
- Being in a car accident
- Sneezing or coughing
- Receiving chiropractic manipulations
Or, the hospital says, a carotid dissection can occur suddenly, without a known cause.
If a person has a disease that weakens arterial walls, they can be at greater risk for a dissection, the hospital said.
