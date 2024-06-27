Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, 55th pick in NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, was drafted Thursday by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers is the same team as LeBron James has been playing for since 2018, according to The Associated Press.

Bronny James was selected 55th overall in the second round of the draft, according to the AP.

With the 55th pick, the Lakers select Bronny James. pic.twitter.com/QseLtHp4tx — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 27, 2024

Bronny James, 19, averaged about 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.4 minutes per game in his season with USC, according to ESPN.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, according to ESPN. The cardiac arrest happened during a USC practice and left him hospitalized for three days. He also had a procedure that was successful in treating his congenital heart defect.

He was cleared by doctors on Nov. 30 to return to basketball. He made his debut for USC on Dec. 10. He entered the game at the Galen Center with 12:58 left in the first half, The Athletic reported.





