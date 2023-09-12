‘Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2M, far less than asking price

It’s the story, of a lovely lady, who bought the Brady Bunch home for just a song ...

Well, not quite a song. However, the iconic split-level ranch house in Studio City, California, used for exterior shots during “The Brady Bunch” television series that ran from 1969 to 1974, sold for $3.2 million, The Wall Street Journal reported.

That was far below the $5.5 million that HGTV listed the house for in May, according to the newspaper. The home improvement channel bought the home for $3.5 million in 2018 and added more than 2,000 square feet to create the rooms used by the famous TV family, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The home was bought by Tina Trahan, 53, who calls herself a fan of the television series, The Wall Street Journal reported. She also enjoyed the 1995 movie, “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

“I thought that was hilarious,” Trahan told the newspaper.

She said she plans to use the home for fundraising and charitable events.

“It’s almost like a life-size dollhouse,” she said.

Marcy Roth, Trahan’s real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, told The Hollywood Reporter that the home “was a nostalgic purchase she just had to have.”

Roth said she thought Trahan was joking at first.

“She was like, ‘No, I’m not kidding, I’m obsessed,’” Roth said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The interior scenes of “The Brady Bunch” had been filmed on a soundstage, People reported. After buying the home, HGTV enlisted the help of the six actors who played the Brady Children on the series to completely renovate the inside of the home.

That was documented in the series, “A Very Brady Renovation.” The show was hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, KTLA-TV reported.

The show featured Brady television siblings Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy).

The show was a ratings bonanza, attracting 28 million viewers during its four-week run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is a one-of-a-kind property which was impossible to comp,” Compass’ Danny Brown, the listing agent on the property, told TVLine. “This is not a home anyone would ever live in, and savvy investors understand that Airbnb rental laws are nuanced and restrictive. We felt the property was worth about $3 million-$3.5 million and that’s exactly where it landed; there are no intellectual property rights that are included in the sale. HGTV spent about $5.5 million purchasing and gutting the house which is why we listed it at $5.5 million, even though we knew it was an aspirational list price.”

Trahan agreed that the home would not have another permanent family.

“Nobody is going to live in it,” Trahan told The Wall Street Journal. “Anything you might do to make the house livable would take away from what I consider artwork.”

