Bomb threat closes part of South Florida airport; suspect detained

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A bomb threat called into a South Florida airport caused an evacuation of a terminal Sunday evening, authorities said.

Sections of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport were evacuated after officials received a call at about 5:30 p.m. EST, the Miami Herald reported.

The upper level of the terminal was evacuated as a precaution while the Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad investigated, according to WSVN-TV.

Travel Advisory Update No. 1: As a precaution, the upper level of #FLL's Terminal 1 is evacuated and the entrance to the Departures roadway is temporarily closed due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Motorists, however, can still access the lower-level/arrivals road. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2023

Travel Advisory Update No. 2: Law enforcement has cleared the security incident in Terminal 1 and all airport roadway and terminal operations are returning to normal. We appreciate your patience during this incident. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2023

Deputies investigated for approximately three hours before giving an “all clear,” the television station reported. They detained a man for questioning, according to the Herald.

“While investigating the incident, deputies detained an adult male for questioning,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said, according to WTVJ.

Terminal 1′s airlines include United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Allegiant Air, Alaska Airlines, Copa Airlines and Bahamasair, the Herald reported.

Bomb threat closes part of Fort Lauderdale airport. Authorities say a man is detained https://t.co/BMKBEqZHkF — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) December 18, 2023

It was unclear how many flights were delayed.

An investigation is ongoing.